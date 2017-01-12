Updating a previous note, Embiid (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's tilt with the Wizards, Tom Moore of Calkins Media reports.

The rookie is still probable for Friday's matchup with the Hornets but has already been given the next night off in order to rest his sprained left ankle. Look for Nerlens Noel to get the start Saturday and Jahlil Okafor to see action off the bench in Embiid's absence.