Embiid (knee) will not travel with the team for Sunday's game against the Bulls in order to rest, Jessica Camerato of CSNPhilly.com reports.

Embiid admitted following Friday's loss to the Rockets that his knee was feeling sore. He was excellent on the evening, tallying 32 points (11-22 FG, 4-6 3PT, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks across 28 minutes. Given that the team was already likely to hold him out a game in the back-to-back set, it makes sense that they'd opt not to rush him back for the front-end. Barring any setbacks, expect the big man to return for Monday's contest against the Kings, and to reach usual 28-minute restriction.