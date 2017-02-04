76ers' Joel Embiid: Will not travel to Detroit
Embiid (knee) will not travel with the team to Detroit for Monday's matchup against the Pistons.
With his knee still sore and the 76ers cautious, Embiid will not play in Monday's tilt. Either Nerlens Noel (illness) or Jahlil Okafor (knee) will likely get the start, while Richaun Holmes could see extra run off the bench.
