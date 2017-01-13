Embiid (ankle) will suit up Friday against the Hornets, Bob Cooney of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Embiid is still officially listed as probable for Friday's contest, but after completing the 76ers' morning shootaround without any setbacks to the minor ankle sprain he sustained in Wednesday's win over the Knicks, he'll be cleared to take the court. Consistent with what they've done all season, the 76ers plan to hold Embiid out Saturday against the Wizards in the second half of a back-to-back set for rest purposes, so fantasy owners in leagues with daily lineup moves will want to deactivate Embiid for that contest. Nerlens Noel is expected to start at center in Embiid's stead Saturday, while Jahlil Okafor enters the rotatin as the primary backup at the position.