76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Friday
Embiid (knee) will play Friday against the Rockets, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Embiid will return to action Friday after missing the last three games due to his bruised knee. It's not clear if he will be limited any further than he usually is, but he will play with his standard 28-minute restriction, and although it not yet certain, he figures to start at center like he regularly does.
