Coach Brett Brown announced at the team's morning shootaround that Embiid (illness) would start at center Friday against the Celtics.

The 76ers are still listing Embiid as probable on their injury report, but with coach Brett Brown regarding the big man as one of his four already-determined starters, it's safe to say that he'll suit up Friday. Embiid is technically on a 28-minute restriction, but he's surpassed that mark in three of the past four games while averaging 25.0 points (on 44.6% shooting), 7.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.3 blocks, 1.3 steals and 1.0 three-pointer in 29.0 minutes per contest during that span.