Embiid (illness) will start at center for Wednesday's matchup with the Raptors, Tom Moore of Calkins Media reports.

Embiid has been dealing with an illness over the last few days, but after receiving treatment up until pregame Wednesday, he's now feeling good enough to take the court. He'll move back into the starting lineup and should be capped at about 28 minutes as usual. Nerlens Noel (ankle) is also active and playing, which could mean Jahlil Okafor drops out of the rotation yet again.