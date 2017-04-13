Anderson scored 26 points (9-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT) and added three assists, three steals, two rebounds and one block during 35 minutes in Wednesday's 114-113 loss to the Knicks.

Anderson set his career high for points, closing 2016-17 on a high note. Anderson saw a lot of run late in the season, while the 76ers roster lost player after player to injuries. He averaged 26.8 minutes per game over the final nine games of the season, after averaging only 17.8 minutes in his 15 previous appearances as a 76er.