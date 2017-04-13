76ers' Justin Anderson: Highly efficient while scoring career high
Anderson scored 26 points (9-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT) and added three assists, three steals, two rebounds and one block during 35 minutes in Wednesday's 114-113 loss to the Knicks.
Anderson set his career high for points, closing 2016-17 on a high note. Anderson saw a lot of run late in the season, while the 76ers roster lost player after player to injuries. He averaged 26.8 minutes per game over the final nine games of the season, after averaging only 17.8 minutes in his 15 previous appearances as a 76er.
More News
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Posts highest scoring night since entering starting lineup•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Notches double-double in starting role•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Will start Wednesday•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Will be available Monday•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Out with illness Sunday, doubtful Monday•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Records game-high 19 points Friday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...