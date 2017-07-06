76ers' Markelle Fultz: Doubtful for Thursday
Fultz in unlikely to play in the Sixers' Utah Summer League finale against the Spurs on Thursday, according to Summer League coach Billy Lange, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
It seems as if the first-overall pick is getting the night off in order to rest, considering he logged 23 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, five rebounds across 26 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Jazz. His next chance to take the court will come Saturday when the Las Vegas Summer League gets underway.
-
