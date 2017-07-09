Fultz suffered a left ankle injury during Saturday's summer league game against the Warriors and had to be helped off the court, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Fultz was putting no pressure on his foot as he was assisted off the court. Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com confirmed that Fultz is out for the rest of the game and undergoing X-rays. We should learn more Sunday.

