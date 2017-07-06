Fultz will not play during Thursday's summer league game against the Spurs for rest purposes, Brian Seltzer of Sixers.com reports.

Fultz, who logged 23 points, five assists and five boards across 26 minutes during Wednesday's game, will get Thursday afternoon off for rest. His next chance to see the floor will come Saturday when the Las Vegas summer league starts.

