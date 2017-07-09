Fultz (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of summer league and has been given a recovery time of one-to-two weeks, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.

It looks as though the rookie's injury is not a serious one, as the high ankle sprain will only keep Fultz out for a short time. Look for the 76ers to remain cautious with Fultz for the remainder of the summer and for the point guard to be fully ready for the start of his rookie season.