76ers' Markelle Fultz: Recovery time of one-to-two weeks
Fultz (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of summer league and has been given a recovery time of one-to-two weeks, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.
It looks as though the rookie's injury is not a serious one, as the high ankle sprain will only keep Fultz out for a short time. Look for the 76ers to remain cautious with Fultz for the remainder of the summer and for the point guard to be fully ready for the start of his rookie season.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...