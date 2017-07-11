Lessort, the 50th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has gotten the necessary clearance from FIBA to be eligible for summer league play, Bob Cooney of the Philadelphia Daily News. The 76ers face the Celtics on Tuesday.

Though it was originally reported that Lessort wouldn't participate in summer league, circumstances have changed, so that is no longer the case. Lessort is an impressive athlete, capable of playing above the rim and running in transition. He doesn't necessarily have stretch four capability currently, however, which could limit his effectiveness in the NBA until his shot develops.