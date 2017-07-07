Lessort, the 50th pick in the 2017 Draft, will not play in summer league for the 76ers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 21-year-old big man is a candidate to be stashed overseas for a year or two. He has opted not to play during the 76ers summer league games.

