76ers' Mathias Lessort: Won't participate in summer league
Lessort, the 50th pick in the 2017 Draft, will not play in summer league for the 76ers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The 21-year-old big man is a candidate to be stashed overseas for a year or two. He has opted not to play during the 76ers summer league games.
