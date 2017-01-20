76ers' Mo Williams: Claimed off waivers by Philadelphia

Williams (knee) was claimed off waivers Friday by the 76ers, Marc Stein of ESPN.com reports.

Williams has essentially called it a career, but since he has yet to file his retirement papers and still has an active contract, he was available for any team to add. The veteran point guard, who underwent knee surgery in October, isn't expected to report to the 76ers, as the team simply claimed Williams and his $2.2 million contract to help inch closer to the league's salary floor.