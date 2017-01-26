76ers' Nerlens Noel: Earns double-double in start

Noel started at center for Philadelphia on Wednesday during a 114-109 win, scoring 16 points (5-9 FG, 6-6 FT) along with 13 rebounds, a steal and a block over 28 minutes.

Noel recorded his second straight start with both Joel Embiid (knee) and Jahlil Okafor (knee) out, and the returns were fantastic for the Sixers. Noel brought a manic, competitive energy to the game, and snagged rebounds away from the Bucks frontcourt all night. He also showed a nifty left hook across the middle of the paint a few times, an encouraging sign for his offensive growth. The Sixers, who are logjammed at power forward and center, haven't been shy about shopping Noel, so expect him to play more minutes in the coming weeks.