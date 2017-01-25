76ers' Nerlens Noel: Expected to start again Wednesday

Noel is expected to make another start at center Wednesday against Milwaukee, Derek Bodner of Philly Mag reports.

Both Joel Embiid (rest) and Jahlil Okafor (knee) will sit out for the second straight game Wednesday, meaning Noel will have a clear path to the majority of the minutes at center. The Kentucky product started Tuesday's win over the Clippers and finished with his best line of the season, contributing 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals in 29 minutes.