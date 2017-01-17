76ers' Nerlens Noel: Expects to play Wednesday
Noel (ankle) said he expects to play Wednesday against Toronto, Tom Moore of Calkins Media reports.
Noel conceded that his sprained left ankle is still "a little sore," but he went on to note that he "definitely should be able to go [Wednesday]," per Moore. The big man sat out Monday's win over Milwaukee but prior to that had played at least 20 minutes in four of the Sixers' previous six games. That said, with Jahlil Okafor (ankle) and Joel Embiid (rest) both expected to be available, it remains to be seen how coach Brett Brown will handle the center rotation.
More News
-
76ers' Nerlens Noel: Ruled out vs. Bucks with sprained ankle•
-
76ers' Nerlens Noel: Will serve as primary backup center Monday•
-
76ers' Nerlens Noel: Will come off bench Saturday vs. Wizards•
-
76ers' Nerlens Noel: Turns in 13 points, eight boards Wednesday•
-
76ers' Nerlens Noel: Settling into backup center role•
-
76ers' Nerlens Noel: Shines off bench in extended minutes Thursday•