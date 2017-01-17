76ers' Nerlens Noel: Expects to play Wednesday

Noel (ankle) said he expects to play Wednesday against Toronto, Tom Moore of Calkins Media reports.

Noel conceded that his sprained left ankle is still "a little sore," but he went on to note that he "definitely should be able to go [Wednesday]," per Moore. The big man sat out Monday's win over Milwaukee but prior to that had played at least 20 minutes in four of the Sixers' previous six games. That said, with Jahlil Okafor (ankle) and Joel Embiid (rest) both expected to be available, it remains to be seen how coach Brett Brown will handle the center rotation.