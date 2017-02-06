76ers' Nerlens Noel: Heading back to bench role Monday

Noel will head back to the bench for Monday's game against the Pistons, Molly Sullivan of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Noel was thrust into the starting five in Saturday's loss to the Heat with both Joel Embiid (knee) and Jahlil Okafor (knee) out, but wasn't able to take advantage of a full workload, putting up seven points (2-6 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 20 minutes. Though Embiid remains out Monday, Okafor is available and will reclaim a spot on the top unit, pushing Noel back to the bench. Okafor and Noel both figure to split the minutes in a relatively even manner, however, putting a cap on the DFS ceiling for both players.