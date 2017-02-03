76ers' Nerlens Noel: Out Thursday vs. Spurs

Noel has an upper respiratory infection and is out for Thursday's tilt against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Noel will be a late scratch to Thursday's game, likely giving Jahlil Okafor and Richaun Holmes some more run. It's unclear at this time how long Noel will be out, but Okafor and Holmes figure to split minutes center position until Noel and/or Joel Embiid (knee) returns. The 76ers' next contest will come Saturday against the Heat.