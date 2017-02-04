76ers' Nerlens Noel: Probable Saturday vs. Heat
Noel (illness) is probable for Saturday's game against the Heat., Jessica Camerato of csnphilly.com reports.
Noel sat out of Thursday's loss to the Spurs due to an upper respiratory infection, but appears to be feeling better. Joel Embiid is likely out for at least the next two games, so barring any setbacks, Noel figures to take on a relatively healthy workload in both contests. A final confirmation on his status will be made closer to game-time.
More News
-
76ers' Nerlens Noel: Out Thursday vs. Spurs•
-
76ers' Nerlens Noel: Thrives in move back to bench Monday•
-
76ers' Nerlens Noel: Will come off the bench Monday•
-
76ers' Nerlens Noel: Will rejoin starting five Sunday•
-
76ers' Nerlens Noel: Earns double-double in start•
-
76ers' Nerlens Noel: Expected to start again Wednesday•