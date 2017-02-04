76ers' Nerlens Noel: Probable Saturday vs. Heat

Noel (illness) is probable for Saturday's game against the Heat., Jessica Camerato of csnphilly.com reports.

Noel sat out of Thursday's loss to the Spurs due to an upper respiratory infection, but appears to be feeling better. Joel Embiid is likely out for at least the next two games, so barring any setbacks, Noel figures to take on a relatively healthy workload in both contests. A final confirmation on his status will be made closer to game-time.