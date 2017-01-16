76ers' Nerlens Noel: Ruled out vs. Bucks with sprained ankle
Noel will not play Monday against the Bucks due to a sprained ankle.
This is the first we've heard of the ailment, so it's possible Noel turned the ankle during shootaround or pregame warmups. Regardless, he'll be held out of action, meaning Jahlil Okafor should pick up some extra minutes as Joel Embiid remains on a minutes restriction. Noel's next chance to take the floor will come Wednesday against the Raptors.
