76ers' Nerlens Noel: Scores season-high 19 in Tuesday's win
Noel scored 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-3 FT) whle adding eight rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 121-110 win over the Clippers.
The upset win was a group effort for the Sixers -- six different players scored in double digits -- but Noel led the way with an impressively efficient performance. Joel Embiid (back) should return to action Friday, however, so expect Noel to be back on the bench.
