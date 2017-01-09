76ers' Nerlens Noel: Settling into backup center role

Noel provided eight points (3-8 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three steals across 24 minutes in a 105-95 win over the Nets on Sunday.

After initially being held to 10 minutes or fewer in his first six games back from a knee injury that had sidelined him since training camp, Noel took advantage of Joel Embiid and Jahlil Okafor missing one game apiece to close out December and has emerged as the preferred backup to Embiid. Noel is averaging 10.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks over 20.2 minutes per game in his last five outings, and while those numbers aren't eye-popping, the impact he's provided on the defensive end hasn't gone unnoticed. It looks like he'll continue to hold steady around 20 minutes per game for the time being, which will result in Okafor remaining on the outside of the rotation.