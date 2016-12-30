76ers' Nerlens Noel: Shines off bench in extended minutes Thursday

Noel put up 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes in a 100-83 loss to the Jazz on Thursday.

As coach Brett Brown promised, Noel saw his largest workload of the season to date Thursday, with Joel Embiid's (rest) absence allowing Noel to serve as the primary backup to starting center Jahlil Okafor. Noel was far more effective than Okafor (13 points on 6-of-15 shooting, four rebounds in 24 minutes) in the blowout loss, and there's a chance Noel could parlay the strong outing into another decent-sized role off the bench Friday against the Nuggets. Embiid, who has been held to a 28-minute restriction of late, is set to rejoin the starting lineup Friday, but with Okafor struggling to make an impact in his last handful of games and sustaining a minor hamstring injury Thursday, Brown may have some incentive to see more of what Noel can do. Noel has averaged only 7.0 minutes per game during contests in which he, Embiid and Okafor have all been active.