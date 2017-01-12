76ers' Nerlens Noel: Turns in 13 points, eight boards Wednesday

Noel finished with 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and one assist across 21 minutes in a 98-97 win over the Knicks on Wednesday.

Noel seems to have cemented himself as the top backup to starting center Joel Embiid, as he's logged between 20 and 25 minutes in three straight contests while Jahlil Okafor has been held out of the rotation entirely. The 76ers seem likely to explore trading one of Noel or Okafor at some point, with Noel presumably holding more value on the open market due to his shot-blocking skills and ability to defend the perimeter. While he remains with the 76ers in a reserve capacity, however, Noel's fantasy utility is mostly limited to deeper leagues. He's averaging 11.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 1.0 block and 1.0 assist over the last three games and is shooting 58.3 percent from the field during that span.