76ers' Nerlens Noel: Turns in 13 points, eight boards Wednesday
Noel finished with 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and one assist across 21 minutes in a 98-97 win over the Knicks on Wednesday.
Noel seems to have cemented himself as the top backup to starting center Joel Embiid, as he's logged between 20 and 25 minutes in three straight contests while Jahlil Okafor has been held out of the rotation entirely. The 76ers seem likely to explore trading one of Noel or Okafor at some point, with Noel presumably holding more value on the open market due to his shot-blocking skills and ability to defend the perimeter. While he remains with the 76ers in a reserve capacity, however, Noel's fantasy utility is mostly limited to deeper leagues. He's averaging 11.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 1.0 block and 1.0 assist over the last three games and is shooting 58.3 percent from the field during that span.
More News
-
76ers' Nerlens Noel: Settling into backup center role•
-
76ers' Nerlens Noel: Shines off bench in extended minutes Thursday•
-
76ers' Nerlens Noel: Will see added minutes Thursday vs. Jazz•
-
76ers' Nerlens Noel: Will not be in Sixers' rotation Sunday•
-
76ers' Nerlens Noel: Upset after playing eight minutes Friday•
-
76ers' Nerlens Noel: Available to play Friday•