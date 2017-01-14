76ers' Nerlens Noel: Will come off bench Saturday vs. Wizards
Noel will come off the bench Saturday against the Wizards, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Coach Brett Brown wants to keep Noel in his backup role, so Jahlil Okafor will be getting the start. Noel has been averaging 9.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 1.4 blocks in 20.2 minutes per game over the last five contests.
More News
-
76ers' Nerlens Noel: Turns in 13 points, eight boards Wednesday•
-
76ers' Nerlens Noel: Settling into backup center role•
-
76ers' Nerlens Noel: Shines off bench in extended minutes Thursday•
-
76ers' Nerlens Noel: Will see added minutes Thursday vs. Jazz•
-
76ers' Nerlens Noel: Will not be in Sixers' rotation Sunday•
-
76ers' Nerlens Noel: Upset after playing eight minutes Friday•