76ers' Nerlens Noel: Will come off bench Saturday vs. Wizards

Noel will come off the bench Saturday against the Wizards, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Coach Brett Brown wants to keep Noel in his backup role, so Jahlil Okafor will be getting the start. Noel has been averaging 9.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 1.4 blocks in 20.2 minutes per game over the last five contests.