76ers' Nerlens Noel: Will come off the bench Monday

Noel will return to the bench for Monday's game against the Kings, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Noel has started three of the last four games, as Joel Embiid has been dealing with some soreness in his knee. Embiid is slated to sit out again Monday, but coach Brett Brown has opted to slide Jahlil Okafor into the starting five at center, while bringing Noel off the bench. Noel will likely see a slight decrease in minutes with the demotion, while Richaun Holmes could fall out of the rotation completely. Embiid has the potential to miss the next three or four games, however, so there's a chance Noel is able to reclaim a starting role with a strong performance off the bench Monday.