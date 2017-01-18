76ers' Nerlens Noel: Will play Wednesday
Noel (ankle) will be available Wednesday against the Raptors, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Noel entered the day probable after missing Monday's game with a sprained left ankle, but the ailment was never considered overly severe. The big man's role Wednesday will ultimately be determined by the status of Joel Embiid (illness), whose availability looks as though it will come down to a game-time decision.
