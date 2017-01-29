76ers' Nerlens Noel: Will rejoin starting five Sunday

Noel will start at center in Sunday's game against the Bulls, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It's the third start in four games for Noel, who will rejoin the top unit Sunday while Joel Embiid (rest) sits out of the front end of the back-to-back set. Embiid recently returned from a bone bruise in his knee to play 27 minutes Friday against the Rockets, so his usage could be monitored carefully in the games to come, which would be beneficial to Noel. While Noel will head back to the bench assuming Embiid is cleared to play Monday against the Kings, Noel could at least make for a strong DFS option Sunday, especially if Jahlil Okafor (knee), who is listed as a game-time decision, also sits out.