76ers' Nerlens Noel: Will see added minutes Thursday vs. Jazz

Noel is expected to get extended minutes during Thursday's game against the Jazz, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Sixers are planning to hold Joel Embiid out for rest, which means Noel will get an opportunity to take on a much larger role in the frontcourt. Noel has seen no more than 10 minutes over five games played this season, but now that he's had a chance to get his conditioning in order and the fact that Embiid is out, could mean a shot at seeing a significant boost in playing time. That said, as soon as Embiid is back, there's a chance Noel falls back out of the regular rotation entirely, so his value moving forward still remains cloudy at best.