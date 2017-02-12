76ers' Nerlens Noel: Will start Saturday vs. Heat
Noel will draw the start at center for Saturday's matchup against the Heat.
Noel seems to be the better matchup for Heat center Hassan Whiteside, so he'll draw the start over Jahlil Okafor. Though he'll be starting, Noel will likely continue to roughly split minutes with Okafor with Joel Embiid (knee) out.
More News
-
76ers' Nerlens Noel: Heading back to bench role Monday•
-
76ers' Nerlens Noel: Will start Saturday vs. Heat•
-
76ers' Nerlens Noel: Probable Saturday vs. Heat•
-
76ers' Nerlens Noel: Out Thursday vs. Spurs•
-
76ers' Nerlens Noel: Thrives in move back to bench Monday•
-
76ers' Nerlens Noel: Will come off the bench Monday•