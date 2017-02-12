76ers' Nerlens Noel: Will start Saturday vs. Heat

Noel will draw the start at center for Saturday's matchup against the Heat.

Noel seems to be the better matchup for Heat center Hassan Whiteside, so he'll draw the start over Jahlil Okafor. Though he'll be starting, Noel will likely continue to roughly split minutes with Okafor with Joel Embiid (knee) out.

