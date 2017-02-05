76ers' Nerlens Noel: Will start Saturday vs. Heat

Noel (illness) will draw the start for Saturday's tilt against the Heat.

With Okafor (knee) out for Saturday's game, Noel will draw the start. He had been dealing with an upper respiratory infection, but is apparently good to go. If he isn't feeling great and sees limited time, Richaun Holmes would have the opportunity to pick up big minutes at center.

