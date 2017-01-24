76ers' Nerlens Noel: Will start Tuesday vs. Clippers

Noel will draw the start at center for Tuesday's matchup against the Clippers, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With Joel Embiid sidelined, Noel will draw the start at center. Jahlil Okafor is still questionable for the contest, but given Noel's starting spot, it is unlikely Okafor will have a major role if he does indeed play. Noel figures to be in line for a relatively healthy workload due to the current health of the team's frontcourt.