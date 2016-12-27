Stauskas (knee) will be available to play in Monday's matchup with the Kings.

Stauskas has recently dealt with injuries to both knees, which kept him out of two of the Sixers' last three games. However, after going through pregame warmups without any issues Monday, he's officially been given the green light to take the court. He should take on his usual role as one of the team's top reserve wings, likely seeing minutes in the mid-to-upper 20's.