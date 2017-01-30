Stauskas poured in 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), along with three assists, a rebound, a steal and a block over 33 minutes of action in Sunday's 121-108 loss to the Bulls.

Stauskas tied his second-highest scoring output of the season, and is now averaging 10.3 PPG over his past four after managing just 5.7 in his previous 10. All five 76ers starters scored double-digit points while nobody from the bench contributed more than six with Joel Embiid resting. Stauskas still doesn't contribute much besides the occasional mid-teens offensive outburst and a few 3-pointers, but he continues to get plenty of minutes for a young team that lacks high-upside guards.