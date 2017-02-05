Stauskas put up eight points (2-11 FG, 4-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes Saturday during a 125-102 loss to the Heat.

Stauskas has not taken Joel Embiid's recent absence to bolster his own scoring profile. Which is a problem for his fantasy value since Stauskas, on his best day, offers above average long-distance shooting and not much else. Over his last two games, Stauskas has hit just four of his 21 field-goal attempts.