76ers' Nik Stauskas: Contributes only eight points in 40 minutes
Stauskas put up eight points (2-11 FG, 4-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes Saturday during a 125-102 loss to the Heat.
Stauskas has not taken Joel Embiid's recent absence to bolster his own scoring profile. Which is a problem for his fantasy value since Stauskas, on his best day, offers above average long-distance shooting and not much else. Over his last two games, Stauskas has hit just four of his 21 field-goal attempts.
