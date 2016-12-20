76ers' Nik Stauskas: Goes through shootaround, probable to play
Stauskas (knee) is considered probable to play Tuesday against the Pelicans, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Stauskas was held out of Sunday's win over the Nets due to a sore left knee, but he's on track to return to the court Tuesday after going through shootaround unimpeded. Assuming he's cleared, Stauskas will likely see his usual complement of 25-to-30 minutes off the bench. The Michigan product is averaging 8.0 points and 3.0 assists while shooting 27.0 percent from three over his last eight games.
