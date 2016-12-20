Stauskas (knee) is considered probable to play Tuesday against the Pelicans, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Stauskas was held out of Sunday's win over the Nets due to a sore left knee, but he's on track to return to the court Tuesday after going through shootaround unimpeded. Assuming he's cleared, Stauskas will likely see his usual complement of 25-to-30 minutes off the bench. The Michigan product is averaging 8.0 points and 3.0 assists while shooting 27.0 percent from three over his last eight games.