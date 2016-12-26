76ers' Nik Stauskas: Probable for Monday with knee contusion
Stauskas (knee) is probable to play Monday against the Kings.
Stauskas was sidelined from Friday's matchup against the Suns due to a right knee contusion that he likely sustained during practice Wednesday or Thursday. The injury doesn't appear to be severe, but if he's out again Monday, Gerald Henderson and Hollis Thompson could see a boost in minutes.
