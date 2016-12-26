Stauskas (knee) is probable to play Monday against the Kings.

Stauskas was sidelined from Friday's matchup against the Suns due to a right knee contusion that he likely sustained during practice Wednesday or Thursday. The injury doesn't appear to be severe, but if he's out again Monday, Gerald Henderson and Hollis Thompson could see a boost in minutes.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola