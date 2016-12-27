Stauskas (knee) played 19 minutes in a 102-100 loss to the Kings on Monday, providing four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal.

Stauskas had missed the 76ers' previous game Friday against the Suns while contending with the bruised knee, but reclaimed his spot in the rotation Monday as the top backup to starting shooting guard Gerald Henderson. While he didn't have a notable outing Monday, Stauskas could be in line for added minutes Thursday against the Jazz if Henderson, who exited in the fourth quarter Monday with left hip pain, is forced to sit out.