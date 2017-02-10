76ers' Nik Stauskas: Scores 13 off bench
Stauskas put up 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes Thursday during a 112-111 win over the Magic.
Stauskas has now scored at least 10 points in his last two games since he moved to the second unit. He has also recorded at least five rebounds and five assists in both games. It appears Stauskas is more comfortable going against opposing bench units with less defensive talent, and this could be his role long-term.
