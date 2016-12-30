Stauskas started at shooting guard and provided nine points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals across 34 minutes in a 100-83 loss to the Jazz on Thursday.

Stauskas entered the starting five in place of Gerald Henderson (hip), who has already been ruled out of Friday's game. That should afford Stauskas another turn with the top unit, and he could take on even more minutes Friday, as he'll also be in line to serve as the top backup to T.J. McConnell at point guard with Sergio Rodriguez (ankle) sitting out. Despite the likely huge workload that awaits him, Stauskas' upside remains rather limited, since he probably won't be an especially high-usage option while sharing the floor with Joel Embiid, Jahlil Okafor and Robert Covington.