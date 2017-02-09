Stauskas came off the bench and scored 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added seven rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 111-103 loss to the Spurs.

Stauskas moved to the bench in favor of Gerald Henderson Wednesday. If anything, the move helped Stauskas, who put forward one of his best performances of the season. The rebounds and assists totals were both season highs, and the four three-pointers matches his second highest mark this season. It is unclear if the move to the bench will hold, and if it does, if Stauskas will continue to see minutes loads into the 30s when he isn't having one of his best nights of the season.