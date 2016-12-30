Stauskas will start at shooting guard for Thursday's game against the Jazz, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Gerald Henderson is dealing with a hip injury and has been ruled out for the next two games, so Stauskas will get the first shot at replacing him in the starting lineup. Look for Stauskas to push for playing time towards that 30-minute mark, although Hollis Thompson could cut into the added workload as well. Over his last 10 games, Stauskas has averaged 7.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 26.4 minutes.