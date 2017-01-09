Stauskas contributed 15 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 31 minutes in a 105-95 win over the Nets on Sunday.

Gerald Henderson hasn't faced any limitations in his two games since returning from a hip injury, but Stauskas has still been able to maintain his spot in the starting lineup at shooting guard. It's likely that will remain the case for the foreseeable future, as Stauskas certainly bolstered his chances of sticking with the top unit Sunday by turning in his best scoring performance since Nov. 19. Since Stauskas' scoring is often dependent on outside shooting, there will likely be a lot of volatility toward his outputs, but he's at least become more of a threat from distance after struggling in that department in his first two NBA seasons. Stauskas is holding down a 38.8 percent mark from three-point range on the season, a six-point jump from 2015-16.