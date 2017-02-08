Stauskas will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

Stauskas has been the regular starter at shooting guard for the 76ers this season, but Gerald Henderson will get the nod Wednesday as head coach Brett Brown said he want to throw out a better defensive lineup to start things out. As a result, Stauskas may see a slight dip in time on the floor after averaging 33 minutes per game through four games in February.