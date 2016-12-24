76ers' Nik Stauskas: Will not play Friday
Stauskas will not play Friday against the Suns due to a right knee contusion, Derek Bodner of Philly Mag reports.
This is the first we've heard of the issue, but Stauskas likely sustained the injury during practice Wednesday or Thursday. In his absence, expect to see more of Gerald Henderson and Hollis Thompson.
