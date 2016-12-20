76ers' Nik Stauskas: Will play Tuesday
Stauskas (knee) will play in Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
It will be just a one-game absence for Stauskas, who sat out Sunday's win over the Nets with a sore left knee. Look for Stauskas to see his usual dose of 25-plus minutes off the bench Tuesday in his return to the floor.
