Stauskas (knee) will play in Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It will be just a one-game absence for Stauskas, who sat out Sunday's win over the Nets with a sore left knee. Look for Stauskas to see his usual dose of 25-plus minutes off the bench Tuesday in his return to the floor.

