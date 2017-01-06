Stauskas will make his fourth straight start at shooting guard Friday against the Celtics, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Though Gerald Henderson (hip) has been cleared to return from a three-game absence and isn't facing any minute restrictions, coach Brett Brown has elected to bring him off the bench for the first time this season. That will allow Stauskas to retain his spot in the starting five, though the third-year player will likely need to improve upon the numbers he's provided in his previous three starts in order to stick more permanently with the top unit. In those three games without Henderson, Stauskas has averaged only 9.0 points, 3.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in 31.7 minutes per game while shooting an abysmal 32 percent from the field.