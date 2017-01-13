Holmes was assigned to the D-League's Delaware 87ers on Friday, Derek Bodner of Philadelphia Magazine reports.

Holmes is buried on the depth chart at center behind Joel Embiid, Nerlens Noel, and Jahlil Okafor, and with all three expected to be available for Friday's game against the Hornets, it was unlikely that he'd be able to see the floor. Instead, Holmes will head to Delaware in search of minutes, and figures to get plenty of them in the D-League affiliate's matchup Friday with the Greensboro Swarm. Don't expect Holmes to reenter the rotation once he's called back up to the 76ers, as he's made no appearances at the NBA level since Dec. 14.